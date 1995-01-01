svc
SVC - エルサルバドルコロン

The エルサルバドルコロン is the currency of エルサルバドル. Our currency rankings show that the most popular エルサルバドルコロン exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find エルサルバドルコロン rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.

エルサルバドルコロン Stats

Nameエルサルバドルコロン
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top SVC conversionSVC to USD
Top SVC chartSVC to USD chart

エルサルバドルコロン Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1, $5
Rarely used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢3
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, $200
Users
エルサルバドル

