SVC - Salvadoransk colón

The Salvadoransk colón is the currency of El Salvador. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoransk colón exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC , and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Salvadoransk colón rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.