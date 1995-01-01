svc
SVC - Salvadoransk colón

The Salvadoransk colón is the currency of El Salvador. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoransk colón exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Salvadoransk colón rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.

Salvadoransk colón Stats

NameSalvadoransk colón
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top SVC conversionSVC to USD
Top SVC chartSVC to USD chart

Salvadoransk colón Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1, $5
Rarely used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢3
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, $200
Users
El Salvador

