SVC - Colón salvadoreño

The Colón salvadoreño is the currency of El Salvador. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colón salvadoreño exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Colón salvadoreño rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.

Colón salvadoreño Stats

NameColón salvadoreño
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top SVC conversionSVC to USD
Top SVC chartSVC to USD chart

Colón salvadoreño Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1, $5
Rarely used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢3
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, $200
Users
El Salvador

