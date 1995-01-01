SVC - 萨尔瓦多科朗

The 萨尔瓦多科朗 is the currency of 萨尔瓦多. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 萨尔瓦多科朗 exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC , and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 萨尔瓦多科朗 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.