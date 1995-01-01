svc
SVC - 萨尔瓦多科朗

The 萨尔瓦多科朗 is the currency of 萨尔瓦多. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 萨尔瓦多科朗 exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for El Salvador Colon is SVC, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 萨尔瓦多科朗 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 2001, the Law of Monetary Integration allows the circulation of the US dollar (USD) in Salvador with a fixed exchange rate of 8.75 colones. The colon is still legal tender, however it is no longer in circulation and is rarely used.

萨尔瓦多科朗 Stats

Name萨尔瓦多科朗
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top SVC conversionSVC to USD
Top SVC chartSVC to USD chart

萨尔瓦多科朗 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1, $5
Rarely used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢3
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $2, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, $200
Users
萨尔瓦多

