KGS - Kirgisischer Som

The Kirgisischer Som is the currency of Kirgisistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kirgisischer Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Kirgisischer Som rates and a currency converter.

Kirgisischer Som Stats

NameKirgisischer Som
Symbolлв
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top KGS conversionKGS to USD
Top KGS chartKGS to USD chart

Kirgisischer Som Profile

Users
Kirgisistan

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18026
USD / JPY161,432
GBP / USD1,26827
USD / CHF0,903615
USD / CAD1,36773
EUR / JPY173,470
AUD / USD0,666630

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %