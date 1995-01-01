KGS - Kirgizistansk som

The Kirgizistansk som is the currency of Kirgizistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kirgizistansk som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Kirgizistansk som rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Kirgizistansk som
|Symbol
|лв
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top KGS conversion
|KGS to USD
|Top KGS chart
|KGS to USD chart
|Users
Kirgizistan
Kirgizistan
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KGS email updatesGet KGS rates on my phoneGet a KGS currency data API for my business