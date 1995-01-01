kgs
KGS - Kirgizistansk som

The Kirgizistansk som is the currency of Kirgizistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kirgizistansk som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Kirgizistansk som rates and a currency converter.

Kirgizistansk som Stats

NameKirgizistansk som
Symbolлв
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top KGS conversionKGS to USD
Top KGS chartKGS to USD chart

Kirgizistansk som Profile

Users
Kirgizistan

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07484
GBP / EUR1,18046
USD / JPY161,419
GBP / USD1,26881
USD / CHF0,903645
USD / CAD1,36737
EUR / JPY173,499
AUD / USD0,666937

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %