KGS - 吉尔吉斯斯坦索姆

The 吉尔吉斯斯坦索姆 is the currency of 吉尔吉斯斯坦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 吉尔吉斯斯坦索姆 exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find 吉尔吉斯斯坦索姆 rates and a currency converter.

吉尔吉斯斯坦索姆 Stats

Name吉尔吉斯斯坦索姆
Symbolлв
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top KGS conversionKGS to USD
Top KGS chartKGS to USD chart

吉尔吉斯斯坦索姆 Profile

Users
吉尔吉斯斯坦

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07491
GBP / EUR1.18044
USD / JPY161.422
GBP / USD1.26887
USD / CHF0.903629
USD / CAD1.36730
EUR / JPY173.515
AUD / USD0.666968

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%