KGS - 吉尔吉斯斯坦索姆

The 吉尔吉斯斯坦索姆 is the currency of 吉尔吉斯斯坦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 吉尔吉斯斯坦索姆 exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find 吉尔吉斯斯坦索姆 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|吉尔吉斯斯坦索姆
|Symbol
|лв
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top KGS conversion
|KGS to USD
|Top KGS chart
|KGS to USD chart
|Users
吉尔吉斯斯坦
吉尔吉斯斯坦
