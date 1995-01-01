kgs
KGS - 吉爾吉斯索姆

The 吉爾吉斯索姆 is the currency of 吉爾吉斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 吉爾吉斯索姆 exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find 吉爾吉斯索姆 rates and a currency converter.

吉爾吉斯索姆 Stats

Name吉爾吉斯索姆
Symbolлв
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top KGS conversionKGS to USD
Top KGS chartKGS to USD chart

吉爾吉斯索姆 Profile

Users
吉爾吉斯

