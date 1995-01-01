KGS - السوم القيرغيزستاني

The السوم القيرغيزستاني is the currency of قيرغيزستان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular السوم القيرغيزستاني exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find السوم القيرغيزستاني rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|السوم القيرغيزستاني
|Symbol
|лв
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top KGS conversion
|KGS to USD
|Top KGS chart
|KGS to USD chart
|Users
قيرغيزستان
قيرغيزستان
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KGS email updatesGet KGS rates on my phoneGet a KGS currency data API for my business