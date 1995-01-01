KGS - السوم القيرغيزستاني

The السوم القيرغيزستاني is the currency of قيرغيزستان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular السوم القيرغيزستاني exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS , and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find السوم القيرغيزستاني rates and a currency converter.