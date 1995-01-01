kgs
KGS - Som du Kirghizistan

The Som du Kirghizistan is the currency of Kyrgyzstan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Som du Kirghizistan exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Som du Kirghizistan rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Som du Kirghizistan Stats

NameSom du Kirghizistan
Symbolлв
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top KGS conversionKGS to USD
Top KGS chartKGS to USD chart

Som du Kirghizistan Profile

Users
Kyrgyzstan

Why are you interested in KGS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KGS email updatesGet KGS rates on my phoneGet a KGS currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18059
USD / JPY161,460
GBP / USD1,26866
USD / CHF0,903851
USD / CAD1,36738
EUR / JPY173,504
AUD / USD0,666976

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %