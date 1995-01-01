kgs
KGS - Som kirgistaní

The Som kirgistaní is the currency of Kirguistán. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Som kirgistaní exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Som kirgistaní rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Som kirgistaní Stats

NameSom kirgistaní
Symbolлв
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top KGS conversionKGS to USD
Top KGS chartKGS to USD chart

Som kirgistaní Profile

Users
Kirguistán

Why are you interested in KGS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KGS email updatesGet KGS rates on my phoneGet a KGS currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07451
GBP / EUR1,18055
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26850
USD / CHF0,903870
USD / CAD1,36789
EUR / JPY173,491
AUD / USD0,666687

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %