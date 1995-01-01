kgs
KGS - Som quirguistanês

The Som quirguistanês is the currency of Quirguistão. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Som quirguistanês exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Som quirguistanês rates and a currency converter.

Som quirguistanês Stats

NameSom quirguistanês
Symbolлв
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top KGS conversionKGS to USD
Top KGS chartKGS to USD chart

Som quirguistanês Profile

Users
Quirguistão

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07489
GBP / EUR1,18048
USD / JPY161,427
GBP / USD1,26889
USD / CHF0,903693
USD / CAD1,36733
EUR / JPY173,517
AUD / USD0,667010

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%