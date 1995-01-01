gtq
GTQ - Guatemaltekischer Quetzal

The Guatemaltekischer Quetzal is the currency of Guatemala. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemaltekischer Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemala Quetzal is GTQ, and the currency symbol is Q. Below, you'll find Guatemaltekischer Quetzal rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Guatemaltekischer Quetzal Stats

NameGuatemaltekischer Quetzal
SymbolQ
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top GTQ conversionGTQ to USD
Top GTQ chartGTQ to USD chart

Guatemaltekischer Quetzal Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo1, Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, Q1
Bank notesFreq used: Centavo50, Q1, Q5, Q10, Q20, Q50, Q100, Q200
Central bankBank of Guatemala
Users
Guatemala

Why are you interested in GTQ?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GTQ email updatesGet GTQ rates on my phoneGet a GTQ currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07454
GBP / EUR1,18017
USD / JPY161,435
GBP / USD1,26814
USD / CHF0,903642
USD / CAD1,36776
EUR / JPY173,469
AUD / USD0,666615

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %