GTQ - Quetzal guatémaltèque

The Quetzal guatémaltèque is the currency of Guatemala. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Quetzal guatémaltèque exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemala Quetzal is GTQ, and the currency symbol is Q. Below, you'll find Quetzal guatémaltèque rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Quetzal guatémaltèque
|Symbol
|Q
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top GTQ conversion
|GTQ to USD
|Top GTQ chart
|GTQ to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo1, Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, Q1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Centavo50, Q1, Q5, Q10, Q20, Q50, Q100, Q200
|Central bank
|Bank of Guatemala
|Users
Guatemala
Guatemala
