GTQ - Quetzal guatémaltèque

The Quetzal guatémaltèque is the currency of Guatemala. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Quetzal guatémaltèque exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemala Quetzal is GTQ, and the currency symbol is Q. Below, you'll find Quetzal guatémaltèque rates and a currency converter.

Quetzal guatémaltèque Stats

NameQuetzal guatémaltèque
SymbolQ
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top GTQ conversionGTQ to USD
Top GTQ chartGTQ to USD chart

Quetzal guatémaltèque Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo1, Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, Q1
Bank notesFreq used: Centavo50, Q1, Q5, Q10, Q20, Q50, Q100, Q200
Central bankBank of Guatemala
Users
Guatemala

