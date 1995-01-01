gtq
GTQ - Quetzal guatemalteco

The Quetzal guatemalteco is the currency of Guatemala. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Quetzal guatemalteco exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemala Quetzal is GTQ, and the currency symbol is Q. Below, you'll find Quetzal guatemalteco rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Quetzal guatemalteco Stats

NameQuetzal guatemalteco
SymbolQ
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top GTQ conversionGTQ to USD
Top GTQ chartGTQ to USD chart

Quetzal guatemalteco Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo1, Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, Q1
Bank notesFreq used: Centavo50, Q1, Q5, Q10, Q20, Q50, Q100, Q200
Central bankBank of Guatemala
Users
Guatemala

Why are you interested in GTQ?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GTQ email updatesGet GTQ rates on my phoneGet a GTQ currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07357
GBP / EUR1,18071
USD / JPY161,538
GBP / USD1,26757
USD / CHF0,904767
USD / CAD1,36951
EUR / JPY173,423
AUD / USD0,665712

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %