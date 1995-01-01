gtq
GTQ - Guatemalansk quetzal

The Guatemalansk quetzal is the currency of Guatemala. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalansk quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemala Quetzal is GTQ, and the currency symbol is Q. Below, you'll find Guatemalansk quetzal rates and a currency converter.

Guatemalansk quetzal Stats

NameGuatemalansk quetzal
SymbolQ
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top GTQ conversionGTQ to USD
Top GTQ chartGTQ to USD chart

Guatemalansk quetzal Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo1, Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, Q1
Bank notesFreq used: Centavo50, Q1, Q5, Q10, Q20, Q50, Q100, Q200
Central bankBank of Guatemala
Users
Guatemala

