gtq
GTQ - Quetzal guatemalteco

The Quetzal guatemalteco is the currency of Guatemala. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Quetzal guatemalteco exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemala Quetzal is GTQ, and the currency symbol is Q. Below, you'll find Quetzal guatemalteco rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Quetzal guatemalteco Stats

NameQuetzal guatemalteco
SymbolQ
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top GTQ conversionGTQ to USD
Top GTQ chartGTQ to USD chart

Quetzal guatemalteco Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo1, Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, Q1
Bank notesFreq used: Centavo50, Q1, Q5, Q10, Q20, Q50, Q100, Q200
Central bankBank of Guatemala
Users
Guatemala

Why are you interested in GTQ?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GTQ email updatesGet GTQ rates on my phoneGet a GTQ currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,490
GBP / USD1,26852
USD / CHF0,903845
USD / CAD1,36786
EUR / JPY173,532
AUD / USD0,666625

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%