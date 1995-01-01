gtq
GTQ - Quetzal guatemalteco

The Quetzal guatemalteco is the currency of Guatemala. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Quetzal guatemalteco exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemala Quetzal is GTQ, and the currency symbol is Q. Below, you'll find Quetzal guatemalteco rates and a currency converter.

Quetzal guatemalteco Stats

NameQuetzal guatemalteco
SymbolQ
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top GTQ conversionGTQ to USD
Top GTQ chartGTQ to USD chart

Quetzal guatemalteco Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo1, Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, Q1
Bank notesFreq used: Centavo50, Q1, Q5, Q10, Q20, Q50, Q100, Q200
Central bankBank of Guatemala
Users
Guatemala

