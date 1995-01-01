gtq
GTQ - 危地马拉格查尔

The 危地马拉格查尔 is the currency of 危地马拉. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 危地马拉格查尔 exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemala Quetzal is GTQ, and the currency symbol is Q. Below, you'll find 危地马拉格查尔 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

危地马拉格查尔 Stats

Name危地马拉格查尔
SymbolQ
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top GTQ conversionGTQ to USD
Top GTQ chartGTQ to USD chart

危地马拉格查尔 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo1, Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, Q1
Bank notesFreq used: Centavo50, Q1, Q5, Q10, Q20, Q50, Q100, Q200
Central bankBank of Guatemala
Users
危地马拉

Why are you interested in GTQ?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GTQ email updatesGet GTQ rates on my phoneGet a GTQ currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07486
GBP / EUR1.18044
USD / JPY161.429
GBP / USD1.26881
USD / CHF0.903637
USD / CAD1.36737
EUR / JPY173.514
AUD / USD0.666992

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%