GTQ - 危地馬拉格查爾

The 危地馬拉格查爾 is the currency of 危地馬拉. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 危地馬拉格查爾 exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemala Quetzal is GTQ, and the currency symbol is Q. Below, you'll find 危地馬拉格查爾 rates and a currency converter.

危地馬拉格查爾 Stats

Name危地馬拉格查爾
SymbolQ
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top GTQ conversionGTQ to USD
Top GTQ chartGTQ to USD chart

危地馬拉格查爾 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo1, Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, Q1
Bank notesFreq used: Centavo50, Q1, Q5, Q10, Q20, Q50, Q100, Q200
Central bankBank of Guatemala
Users
危地馬拉

