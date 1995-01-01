gtq
GTQ - ガテマラケツァル

The ガテマラケツァル is the currency of ガテマラ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ガテマラケツァル exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemala Quetzal is GTQ, and the currency symbol is Q. Below, you'll find ガテマラケツァル rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

ガテマラケツァル Stats

Nameガテマラケツァル
SymbolQ
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top GTQ conversionGTQ to USD
Top GTQ chartGTQ to USD chart

ガテマラケツァル Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo1, Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, Q1
Bank notesFreq used: Centavo50, Q1, Q5, Q10, Q20, Q50, Q100, Q200
Central bankBank of Guatemala
Users
ガテマラ

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07457
GBP / EUR1.18054
USD / JPY161.458
GBP / USD1.26858
USD / CHF0.903854
USD / CAD1.36786
EUR / JPY173.498
AUD / USD0.666652

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%