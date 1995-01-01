czk
CZK - Tschechische Krone

The Tschechische Krone is the currency of Tschechische Republik. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tschechische Krone exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find Tschechische Krone rates and a currency converter.

Tschechische Krone Stats

NameTschechische Krone
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Haléru
Minor unit symbolh
Top CZK conversionCZK to USD
Top CZK chartCZK to USD chart

Tschechische Krone Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
Bank notesFreq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
Central bankCzech National Bank
Users
Tschechische Republik

