CZK - Tjeckisk krona

The Tjeckisk krona is the currency of Tjeckien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tjeckisk krona exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find Tjeckisk krona rates and a currency converter.

Tjeckisk krona Stats

NameTjeckisk krona
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Haléru
Minor unit symbolh
Top CZK conversionCZK to USD
Top CZK chartCZK to USD chart

Tjeckisk krona Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
Bank notesFreq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
Central bankCzech National Bank
Users
Tjeckien

