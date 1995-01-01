CZK - 捷克克朗

The 捷克克朗 is the currency of 捷克. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 捷克克朗 exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find 捷克克朗 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|捷克克朗
|Symbol
|Kč
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Haléru
|Minor unit symbol
|h
|Top CZK conversion
|CZK to USD
|Top CZK chart
|CZK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
|Central bank
|Czech National Bank
|Users
捷克
