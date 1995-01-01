czk
CZK - 捷克克朗

The 捷克克朗 is the currency of 捷克. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 捷克克朗 exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find 捷克克朗 rates and a currency converter.

捷克克朗 Stats

Name捷克克朗
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Haléru
Minor unit symbolh
Top CZK conversionCZK to USD
Top CZK chartCZK to USD chart

捷克克朗 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
Bank notesFreq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
Central bankCzech National Bank
Users
捷克

