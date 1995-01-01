czk
CZK - Corona ceca

The Corona ceca is the currency of Repubblica Ceca. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Corona ceca exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find Corona ceca rates and a currency converter.

Corona ceca Stats

NameCorona ceca
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Haléru
Minor unit symbolh
Top CZK conversionCZK to USD
Top CZK chartCZK to USD chart

Corona ceca Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
Bank notesFreq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
Central bankCzech National Bank
Users
Repubblica Ceca

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07388
GBP / EUR1,18045
USD / JPY161,507
GBP / USD1,26766
USD / CHF0,903754
USD / CAD1,36980
EUR / JPY173,438
AUD / USD0,665822

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%