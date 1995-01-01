czk
CZK - Couronne tchèque

The Couronne tchèque is the currency of République tchèque. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Couronne tchèque exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find Couronne tchèque rates and a currency converter.

Couronne tchèque Stats

NameCouronne tchèque
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Haléru
Minor unit symbolh
Top CZK conversionCZK to USD
Top CZK chartCZK to USD chart

Couronne tchèque Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
Bank notesFreq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
Central bankCzech National Bank
Users
République tchèque

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07413
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,488
GBP / USD1,26817
USD / CHF0,904380
USD / CAD1,36811
EUR / JPY173,459
AUD / USD0,666556

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %