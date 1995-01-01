CZK - Couronne tchèque

The Couronne tchèque is the currency of République tchèque. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Couronne tchèque exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find Couronne tchèque rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Couronne tchèque
|Symbol
|Kč
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Haléru
|Minor unit symbol
|h
|Top CZK conversion
|CZK to USD
|Top CZK chart
|CZK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
|Central bank
|Czech National Bank
|Users
République tchèque
