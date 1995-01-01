CZK - Coroa checa

The Coroa checa is the currency of República Tcheca. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Coroa checa exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find Coroa checa rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Coroa checa
|Symbol
|Kč
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Haléru
|Minor unit symbol
|h
|Top CZK conversion
|CZK to USD
|Top CZK chart
|CZK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
|Central bank
|Czech National Bank
|Users
República Tcheca
