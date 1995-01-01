czk
CZK - Coroa checa

The Coroa checa is the currency of República Tcheca. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Coroa checa exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find Coroa checa rates and a currency converter.

Coroa checa Stats

NameCoroa checa
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Haléru
Minor unit symbolh
Top CZK conversionCZK to USD
Top CZK chartCZK to USD chart

Coroa checa Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
Bank notesFreq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
Central bankCzech National Bank
Users
República Tcheca

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07443
GBP / EUR1,18042
USD / JPY161,457
GBP / USD1,26828
USD / CHF0,903907
USD / CAD1,36797
EUR / JPY173,475
AUD / USD0,666653

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%