czk
CZK - الكورون التشيكي

The الكورون التشيكي is the currency of جمهورية التشيك. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الكورون التشيكي exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find الكورون التشيكي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الكورون التشيكي Stats

Nameالكورون التشيكي
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Haléru
Minor unit symbolh
Top CZK conversionCZK to USD
Top CZK chartCZK to USD chart

الكورون التشيكي Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
Bank notesFreq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
Central bankCzech National Bank
Users
جمهورية التشيك

Why are you interested in CZK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CZK email updatesGet CZK rates on my phoneGet a CZK currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٢٥
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٠٨
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٤٣
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٧١
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٣١٧
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٤٤
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٣٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٣١٥

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜