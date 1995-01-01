czk
CZK - Tsjechische kroon

The Tsjechische kroon is the currency of Tsjechische Republiek. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tsjechische kroon exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find Tsjechische kroon rates and a currency converter.

Tsjechische kroon Stats

NameTsjechische kroon
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Haléru
Minor unit symbolh
Top CZK conversionCZK to USD
Top CZK chartCZK to USD chart

Tsjechische kroon Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
Bank notesFreq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
Central bankCzech National Bank
Users
Tsjechische Republiek

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07461
GBP / EUR1.18049
USD / JPY161.433
GBP / USD1.26857
USD / CHF0.903980
USD / CAD1.36787
EUR / JPY173.477
AUD / USD0.666783

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%