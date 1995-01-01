CZK - Tsjechische kroon

The Tsjechische kroon is the currency of Tsjechische Republiek. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tsjechische kroon exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find Tsjechische kroon rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Tsjechische kroon
|Symbol
|Kč
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Haléru
|Minor unit symbol
|h
|Top CZK conversion
|CZK to USD
|Top CZK chart
|CZK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
|Central bank
|Czech National Bank
|Users
Tsjechische Republiek
Tsjechische Republiek
