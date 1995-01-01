czk
CZK - チェココルナ

The チェココルナ is the currency of チェコ共和国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular チェココルナ exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Republic Koruna is CZK, and the currency symbol is Kč. Below, you'll find チェココルナ rates and a currency converter.

チェココルナ Stats

Nameチェココルナ
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Haléru
Minor unit symbolh
Top CZK conversionCZK to USD
Top CZK chartCZK to USD chart

チェココルナ Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1Kč, 2Kč, 5Kč, 10Kč, 20Kč, 50Kč
Bank notesFreq used: 100Kč, 200Kč, 500Kč, 1000Kč, 2000Kč, 5000Kč
Central bankCzech National Bank
Users
チェコ共和国

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07320
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.587
GBP / USD1.26671
USD / CHF0.904772
USD / CAD1.36990
EUR / JPY173.415
AUD / USD0.665651

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%