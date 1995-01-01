ARS - Argentinischer Peso

ars
The Argentinischer Peso is the currency of Argentinien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Argentinischer Peso exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Argentinischer Peso rates and a currency converter.

Argentinischer Peso Stats

NameArgentinischer Peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Argentinischer Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Argentina
Users
Argentinien, Islas Malvinas

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07413
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,488
GBP / USD1,26817
USD / CHF0,904380
USD / CAD1,36811
EUR / JPY173,459
AUD / USD0,666556

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %