ARS - アルゼンチンペソ

The アルゼンチンペソ is the currency of アルゼンチン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular アルゼンチンペソ exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find アルゼンチンペソ rates and a currency converter.

アルゼンチンペソ Stats

Nameアルゼンチンペソ
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top ARS conversionARS to USD
Top ARS chartARS to USD chart

アルゼンチンペソ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Argentina
Users
アルゼンチン, マルビナス諸島

