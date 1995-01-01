ARS - Peso argentin

The Peso argentin is the currency of Argentine. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso argentin exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso argentin rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Peso argentin
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top ARS conversion
|ARS to USD
|Top ARS chart
|ARS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Argentina
|Users
Argentine, Îles Malouines
Argentine, Îles Malouines
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ARS email updatesGet ARS rates on my phoneGet a ARS currency data API for my business