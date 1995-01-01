ars
ARS - Peso argentin

The Peso argentin is the currency of Argentine. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso argentin exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso argentin rates and a currency converter.

Peso argentin Stats

NamePeso argentin
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top ARS conversionARS to USD
Top ARS chartARS to USD chart

Peso argentin Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Argentina
Users
Argentine, Îles Malouines

