ARS - Peso argentino

The Peso argentino is the currency of Argentina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso argentino exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Peso argentino rates and a currency converter.

Peso argentino Stats

NamePeso argentino
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top ARS conversionARS to USD
Top ARS chartARS to USD chart

Peso argentino Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Argentina
Users
Argentina, Isole Malvine

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07353
GBP / EUR1,18097
USD / JPY161,527
GBP / USD1,26781
USD / CHF0,904430
USD / CAD1,36926
EUR / JPY173,405
AUD / USD0,665701

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%