ARS - 阿根廷披索

The 阿根廷披索 is the currency of 阿根廷. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿根廷披索 exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 阿根廷披索 rates and a currency converter.

阿根廷披索 Stats

Name阿根廷披索
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top ARS conversionARS to USD
Top ARS chartARS to USD chart

阿根廷披索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Argentina
Users
阿根廷, 馬爾維納斯群島

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07327
GBP / EUR1.18044
USD / JPY161.591
GBP / USD1.26693
USD / CHF0.904708
USD / CAD1.36955
EUR / JPY173.431
AUD / USD0.665892

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%