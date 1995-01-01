ars
ARS - البيزو الأرجنتيني

The البيزو الأرجنتيني is the currency of الأرجنتين. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البيزو الأرجنتيني exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find البيزو الأرجنتيني rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

البيزو الأرجنتيني Stats

Nameالبيزو الأرجنتيني
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top ARS conversionARS to USD
Top ARS chartARS to USD chart

البيزو الأرجنتيني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Argentina
Users
الأرجنتين, جزر مالفينس

Why are you interested in ARS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ARS email updatesGet ARS rates on my phoneGet a ARS currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٨٨
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٤٥
USD / JPY١٦١٫٥٠٧
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٦٦
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٧٥٤
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٨٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٣٨
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٨٢٢

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜