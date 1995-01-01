ARS - البيزو الأرجنتيني

The البيزو الأرجنتيني is the currency of الأرجنتين. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البيزو الأرجنتيني exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find البيزو الأرجنتيني rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|البيزو الأرجنتيني
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top ARS conversion
|ARS to USD
|Top ARS chart
|ARS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Argentina
|Users
الأرجنتين, جزر مالفينس
