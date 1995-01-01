ars
ARS - Argentinsk peso

The Argentinsk peso is the currency of Argentina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Argentinsk peso exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Argentinsk peso rates and a currency converter.

Argentinsk peso Stats

NameArgentinsk peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top ARS conversionARS to USD
Top ARS chartARS to USD chart

Argentinsk peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Argentina
Users
Argentina, Malvinerna

