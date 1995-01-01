ars
ARS - 阿根廷比索

The 阿根廷比索 is the currency of 阿根廷. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿根廷比索 exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 阿根廷比索 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

阿根廷比索 Stats

Name阿根廷比索
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top ARS conversionARS to USD
Top ARS chartARS to USD chart

阿根廷比索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Argentina
Users
阿根廷, 马尔维纳斯群岛

Why are you interested in ARS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ARS email updatesGet ARS rates on my phoneGet a ARS currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07460
GBP / EUR1.18058
USD / JPY161.458
GBP / USD1.26865
USD / CHF0.903877
USD / CAD1.36730
EUR / JPY173.502
AUD / USD0.666954

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%