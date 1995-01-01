ARS - 阿根廷比索

The 阿根廷比索 is the currency of 阿根廷. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿根廷比索 exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 阿根廷比索 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|阿根廷比索
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top ARS conversion
|ARS to USD
|Top ARS chart
|ARS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Argentina
|Users
阿根廷, 马尔维纳斯群岛
阿根廷, 马尔维纳斯群岛
