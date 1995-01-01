ars
ARS - Argentijnse peso

The Argentijnse peso is the currency of Argentinië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Argentijnse peso exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentina Peso is ARS, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Argentijnse peso rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Argentijnse peso Stats

NameArgentijnse peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top ARS conversionARS to USD
Top ARS chartARS to USD chart

Argentijnse peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Argentina
Users
Argentinië, Islas Malvinas

Why are you interested in ARS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ARS email updatesGet ARS rates on my phoneGet a ARS currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07454
GBP / EUR1.18072
USD / JPY161.436
GBP / USD1.26874
USD / CHF0.903887
USD / CAD1.36706
EUR / JPY173.470
AUD / USD0.666995

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%