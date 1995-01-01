zwg
ZWG - الدولار الزيمبابوي

The الدولار الزيمبابوي is the currency of زيمبابوي. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWG. Below, you'll find الدولار الزيمبابوي rates and a currency converter.

الدولار الزيمبابوي Stats

Nameالدولار الزيمبابوي
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

الدولار الزيمبابوي Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

