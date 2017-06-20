zmw
ZMW - الكواشا الزامبية

The الكواشا الزامبية is the currency of زامبيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الكواشا الزامبية exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find الكواشا الزامبية rates and a currency converter.

الكواشا الزامبية Stats

Nameالكواشا الزامبية
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMW conversionZMW to USD
Top ZMW chartZMW to USD chart

الكواشا الزامبية Profile

Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
زامبيا

