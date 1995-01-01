xpf
XPF - الفرنك الباسيفيكي

The الفرنك الباسيفيكي is the currency of هيئة المصارف الفرنسية بالمحيط الهادئ (CFP). Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك الباسيفيكي exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF, and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find الفرنك الباسيفيكي rates and a currency converter.

الفرنك الباسيفيكي Stats

Nameالفرنك الباسيفيكي
Symbolفرنك
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XPF conversionXPF to USD
Top XPF chartXPF to USD chart

الفرنك الباسيفيكي Profile

CoinsFreq used: فرنك1, فرنك2, فرنك5, فرنك10, فرنك20, فرنك50, فرنك100
Bank notesFreq used: فرنك500, فرنك1000, فرنك5000, فرنك10000
Central bankInstitut d’émission d’Outre-Mer
Users
هيئة المصارف الفرنسية بالمحيط الهادئ (CFP), بولينيزيا الفرنسية, كالدونيا الجديدة, جزر واليز وفوتونا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧١
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٧٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٧٧
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩١
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٨٤٥
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٤
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٤٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٨٩٩

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜