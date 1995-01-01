XPF - الفرنك الباسيفيكي

The الفرنك الباسيفيكي is the currency of هيئة المصارف الفرنسية بالمحيط الهادئ (CFP). Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك الباسيفيكي exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF, and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find الفرنك الباسيفيكي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الفرنك الباسيفيكي
|Symbol
|فرنك
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XPF conversion
|XPF to USD
|Top XPF chart
|XPF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: فرنك1, فرنك2, فرنك5, فرنك10, فرنك20, فرنك50, فرنك100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: فرنك500, فرنك1000, فرنك5000, فرنك10000
|Central bank
|Institut d’émission d’Outre-Mer
|Users
هيئة المصارف الفرنسية بالمحيط الهادئ (CFP), بولينيزيا الفرنسية, كالدونيا الجديدة, جزر واليز وفوتونا
هيئة المصارف الفرنسية بالمحيط الهادئ (CFP), بولينيزيا الفرنسية, كالدونيا الجديدة, جزر واليز وفوتونا
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XPF email updatesGet XPF rates on my phoneGet a XPF currency data API for my business