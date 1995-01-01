تسجيل الدخول
xcg
XCG - جلدر الكاريبي

The جلدر الكاريبي is the currency of جزر الأنتيل الهولندية. Our currency rankings show that the most popular جلدر الكاريبي exchange rate is the XCG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is XCG. Below, you'll find جلدر الكاريبي rates and a currency converter.

جلدر الكاريبي Stats

Nameجلدر الكاريبي
SymbolCg
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XCG conversionXCG to USD
Top XCG chartXCG to USD chart

جلدر الكاريبي Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 5Cg, 10Cg, 25Cg, 50Cg, 100Cg, 250Cg, 1000Cg
Users
جلدر الكاريبي

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٩٧٦٩
GBP / EUR١٫١٦٥٢٢
USD / JPY١٤٧٫٢٨٧
GBP / USD١٫٢٧٩٠٥
USD / CHF٠٫٨٥٦٤٦٣
USD / CAD١٫٤١٦٨٢
EUR / JPY١٦١٫٦٧٥
AUD / USD٠٫٦٠٣١٨٣

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY٠٫٢٥٪؜
CHF١٫٠٠٪؜
EUR٣٫٢٥٪؜
USD٤٫٧٥٪؜
CAD٣٫٢٥٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٤٫٢٥٪؜
GBP٤٫٧٥٪؜