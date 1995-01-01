XCD - دولار شرق الكاريبي

The دولار شرق الكاريبي is the currency of شرق الكاريبي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular دولار شرق الكاريبي exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find دولار شرق الكاريبي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|دولار شرق الكاريبي
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top XCD conversion
|XCD to USD
|Top XCD chart
|XCD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
|Central bank
|Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
|Users
شرق الكاريبي, أنجيلا, أنتيجوا وباربودا, دومينيكا, جرينادا, جرينادينز وسانت فينسنت, مونتسرات
