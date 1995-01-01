xcd
XCD - دولار شرق الكاريبي

The دولار شرق الكاريبي is the currency of شرق الكاريبي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular دولار شرق الكاريبي exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find دولار شرق الكاريبي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

دولار شرق الكاريبي Stats

Nameدولار شرق الكاريبي
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top XCD conversionXCD to USD
Top XCD chartXCD to USD chart

دولار شرق الكاريبي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
Central bankEastern Caribbean Central Bank
Users
شرق الكاريبي, أنجيلا, أنتيجوا وباربودا, دومينيكا, جرينادا, جرينادينز وسانت فينسنت, مونتسرات

Why are you interested in XCD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XCD email updatesGet XCD rates on my phoneGet a XCD currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٢
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٩
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٧٣
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٨٤٢
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٣٩
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٩٠٠

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜