XCD - Dollaro dei Caraibi Orientali

The Dollaro dei Caraibi Orientali is the currency of Caraibi orientali. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro dei Caraibi Orientali exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro dei Caraibi Orientali rates and a currency converter.

Dollaro dei Caraibi Orientali Stats

NameDollaro dei Caraibi Orientali
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top XCD conversionXCD to USD
Top XCD chartXCD to USD chart

Dollaro dei Caraibi Orientali Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
Central bankEastern Caribbean Central Bank
Users
Caraibi orientali, Anguilla, Antigua e Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Vincent e Grenadine, Montserrat

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07491
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,471
GBP / USD1,26893
USD / CHF0,903679
USD / CAD1,36749
EUR / JPY173,567
AUD / USD0,667001

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%