XCD - Dollaro dei Caraibi Orientali

The Dollaro dei Caraibi Orientali is the currency of Caraibi orientali. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro dei Caraibi Orientali exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro dei Caraibi Orientali rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dollaro dei Caraibi Orientali
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top XCD conversion
|XCD to USD
|Top XCD chart
|XCD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
|Central bank
|Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
|Users
Caraibi orientali, Anguilla, Antigua e Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Vincent e Grenadine, Montserrat
