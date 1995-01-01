XCD - 東加勒比海元

The 東加勒比海元 is the currency of 東加勒比海. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 東加勒比海元 exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 東加勒比海元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|東加勒比海元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top XCD conversion
|XCD to USD
|Top XCD chart
|XCD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
|Central bank
|Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
|Users
東加勒比海, 安圭拉島, 安提瓜和巴布達, 多米尼加, 格林納達, 聖文森特和格林納丁斯, 蒙特塞拉特島
