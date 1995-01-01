xcd
XCD - 東加勒比海元

The 東加勒比海元 is the currency of 東加勒比海. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 東加勒比海元 exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 東加勒比海元 rates and a currency converter.

東加勒比海元 Stats

Name東加勒比海元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top XCD conversionXCD to USD
Top XCD chartXCD to USD chart

東加勒比海元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
Central bankEastern Caribbean Central Bank
Users
東加勒比海, 安圭拉島, 安提瓜和巴布達, 多米尼加, 格林納達, 聖文森特和格林納丁斯, 蒙特塞拉特島

