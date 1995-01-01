XCD - 東カリブドル

The 東カリブドル is the currency of 東カリブ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 東カリブドル exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 東カリブドル rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|東カリブドル
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top XCD conversion
|XCD to USD
|Top XCD chart
|XCD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
|Central bank
|Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
|Users
東カリブ, アンギラ, アンティグア・バーブーダ, ドミニカ, グレナダ, セントビンセントおよびグレナディーン諸島, モントセラト
