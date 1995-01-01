xcd
XCD - 東カリブドル

The 東カリブドル is the currency of 東カリブ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 東カリブドル exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 東カリブドル rates and a currency converter.

東カリブドル Stats

Name東カリブドル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
東カリブドル Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
Central bankEastern Caribbean Central Bank
Users
東カリブ, アンギラ, アンティグア・バーブーダ, ドミニカ, グレナダ, セントビンセントおよびグレナディーン諸島, モントセラト

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07470
GBP / EUR1.18054
USD / JPY161.460
GBP / USD1.26873
USD / CHF0.903791
USD / CAD1.36744
EUR / JPY173.521
AUD / USD0.667003

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%