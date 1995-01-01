xcd
XCD - Dólar del Caribe Oriental

The Dólar del Caribe Oriental is the currency of Caribe Oriental. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar del Caribe Oriental exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar del Caribe Oriental rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dólar del Caribe Oriental Stats

NameDólar del Caribe Oriental
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top XCD conversionXCD to USD
Top XCD chartXCD to USD chart

Dólar del Caribe Oriental Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
Central bankEastern Caribbean Central Bank
Users
Caribe Oriental, Anguila, Antigua y Barbuda, Dominica, Granada, San Vicente y las Granadinas, Montserrat

Why are you interested in XCD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XCD email updatesGet XCD rates on my phoneGet a XCD currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18068
USD / JPY161,454
GBP / USD1,26871
USD / CHF0,903891
USD / CAD1,36706
EUR / JPY173,492
AUD / USD0,667009

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %