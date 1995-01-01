XCD - Dollar des Caraïbes orientales

The Dollar des Caraïbes orientales is the currency of Caraïbes orientales. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar des Caraïbes orientales exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar des Caraïbes orientales rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dollar des Caraïbes orientales
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top XCD conversion
|XCD to USD
|Top XCD chart
|XCD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
|Central bank
|Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
|Users
Caraïbes orientales, Anguilla, Antigua-et-Barbuda, Dominique, Grenade, Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines, Montserrat
