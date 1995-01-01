xcd
XCD - Dollar des Caraïbes orientales

The Dollar des Caraïbes orientales is the currency of Caraïbes orientales. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar des Caraïbes orientales exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar des Caraïbes orientales rates and a currency converter.

Dollar des Caraïbes orientales Stats

NameDollar des Caraïbes orientales
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top XCD conversionXCD to USD
Top XCD chartXCD to USD chart

Dollar des Caraïbes orientales Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
Central bankEastern Caribbean Central Bank
Users
Caraïbes orientales, Anguilla, Antigua-et-Barbuda, Dominique, Grenade, Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines, Montserrat

