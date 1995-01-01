XCD - 东加勒比元

The 东加勒比元 is the currency of 东加勒比. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 东加勒比元 exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 东加勒比元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|东加勒比元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top XCD conversion
|XCD to USD
|Top XCD chart
|XCD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
|Central bank
|Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
|Users
东加勒比, 安圭拉岛, 安提瓜和巴布达, 多米尼加, 格林纳达, 格林纳丁斯和圣文森特, 蒙特塞拉特
