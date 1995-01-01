xcd
XCD - 东加勒比元

The 东加勒比元 is the currency of 东加勒比. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 东加勒比元 exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 东加勒比元 rates and a currency converter.

东加勒比元 Stats

Name东加勒比元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top XCD conversionXCD to USD
Top XCD chartXCD to USD chart

东加勒比元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
Central bankEastern Caribbean Central Bank
Users
东加勒比, 安圭拉岛, 安提瓜和巴布达, 多米尼加, 格林纳达, 格林纳丁斯和圣文森特, 蒙特塞拉特

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07421
GBP / EUR1.18049
USD / JPY161.483
GBP / USD1.26809
USD / CHF0.904325
USD / CAD1.36810
EUR / JPY173.467
AUD / USD0.666630

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%